Kapil Sharma is going to become a father to his first child with his wife Ginni Chatrath who has entered into her second trimester. The ace comedian has been juggling between his work and looking after his pregnant wife. And now Kapil has decided to take a break from The Kapil Sharma Show to spend some quality time with Ginni.

According to Pinkvilla, Kapil and Ginni will be flying to Canada for a 10-day vacation "as he hasn't taken her for a long overdue proper honeymoon so far." The comedian is likely to shoot for the upcoming episodes in advance before going ringing in his babymoon.

Kapil had already made a lot of changes in his busy shoot schedule and Ginni had also been adjusting to it. For the past few weeks, Kapil had been flying from Mumbai to Amritsar to meet Ginni who had been staying there with her family as there was nobody to look after her in Mumbai all the time. During the initial days of pregnancy, Kapil used to quickly wind up his work and would rush to home to take care of Ginni.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Ginni had tied the knot on December 12 and 13 last year at a lavish wedding ceremony in Jalandhar in the presence of their close friends and family.

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil decided to give Sukhwinder, who is not yet married, a piece of advice. He said, "Pehle pehle darr lagta hai, phir darne ki aadat ho jaati hai." His statement not only gave a hearty laugh to the guests on the show but, even the audience had a good laugh over it.

Though the TRP rating of The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a blow in the past couple of weeks, the show has never been out of the top 10 shows and has remained one of the most popular shows on Indian television.