Every week we see a new set of guests arriving on the Kapil Sharma Show and making candid revelations. The funny banter between Kapil, his team, and the guests make for an interesting episode.

The recent episode of the Kapil Sharma Show had a number of talented singers including Sukhwinder Singh. Kapil decided to give Sukhwinder, who is not yet married, a piece of advice. He said, "Pehle pehle darr lagta hai, phir darne ki aadat ho jaati hai." His statement not only gave a hearty laugh to the guests on the show but, even the audience had a good laugh over it.

Talking about Kapil Sharma and Ginni's chemistry and how has he changed after marriage, celebrity judge on the Kapil Sharma Show, said, "I believe Kapil decided to get married as there was a big change in his life, in his thinking. He had matured emotionally and only then decided to tie the knot. Ginni is wise and mature, and yet fun-loving, easy-going and affectionate; she is also very respectful to Kapil's mother. We also visit them at home and see that she keeps a very warm environment there. I am sure she has contributed in Kapil's life in a good way. Kapil himself has matured over the last few years and one of the milestones he crossed while gaining maturity is his marriage. It's a great experience when you are moving ahead in life and your life partner joins you in the journey. Ginni is a perfect match for Kapil."

Kapil Sharma's show has been gaining popularity and is being received with a lot of love. Kapil credits his wife for bringing good-luck and positivity onto the show and in his life.