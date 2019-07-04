The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain the audience. Characters like Sapna, (Krushna Abhishek), Chandu Chai wala (Chandan Prabhakar), Bachcha Yadav (Kiku Sharda) and Rajesh Arora (Kapil Sharma) have already become household with their comic timing. And Kapil Sharma leaves no stone unturned when it comes to introducing new talents on the show.

On Saturday and Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, viewers were given a double treat in the form of Chinky Minky, the twin sisters, who have entered into the show as Kapil Sharma's new neighbours.

Chinky and Minky made a fantastic entrance while dancing their way on to the stage on Piya Piya O Piya song which came as a surprise to the audience. While interacting with Kapil, Chinky and Minky stole the show even with their short presence. Even Archana Puran Singh had given them a standing ovation for their brilliant performance on stage while talking in unison.

After the airing of the two episodes, people had started searching about the twin sisters who found Kapil Sharma really cute and complained about Chandu Chai wala for troubling them in their neighbourhood.

And for those who are searching for Chinky and Minky on Google and social media, let us tell you that the twin sisters are popular TikTok stars who often grab attention for their fashion statements. Their real names are - Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra - who have now reached one million followers on TikTok.

Both Surabhi and Samriddhi are also popular on Instagram and have more than 90k followers respectively and still counting. The TikTok twins have also been a part of modelling assignments and brand endorsements which you can easily get a glimpse of it on their respective Instagram handles.

Overwhelmed by the response to their acts, Surabhi and Samriddhi thanked the viewers for showering their love over them. They also expressed their gratitude towards Kapil and Krushna as well.

