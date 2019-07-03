Sunil Grover had recently regretted fighting with Kapil Sharma a couple of years ago and admitted that he did have insecurities while leaving The Kapil Sharma Show mid-way. The comedian had said that he is grateful to the show for giving him unmatched fame and has all the happy memories working with the show's team. And if you ask Sunil who he thinks is the comedy king in the industry, he will say it's none other than Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are currently having a blast working together on The Kapil Sharma Show and have often expressed their admiration for each other on the show. While Kapil is currently basking in all the glory and his show topping the TRP charts, Krushna has become household with his role of Sapna from Nala Sopara who runs a beauty parlour.

So when Sunil was asked who he thinks is the comedy king in a rapid fire round, he chose Kapil over Krushna adding that Kapil Sharma is the funny man of the industry.

It should be noted that Kapil and Krushna were considered as arch rivals and were always being pitted against each other. After Comedy Nights With Kapil went off-air, Krushna had replaced him with a new show called Comedy Nights Live but the show wasn't as successful as Kapil's show.

Rumours of Sunil joining The Kapil Sharma Show keeps doing the rounds of the industry but so far none of the reports have turned out to be true. But if it ever happens, it would surely be a sight to behold when both Sunil and Kapil would once again perform together and tickle the funny bone of the audience.