A video has been going viral on social media that shows Katrina Kaif being hounded by some male fans at New Delhi airport.

Someone recorded the video from a distance. It shows Katrina being harassed by fans for selfies while she was trying to make an exit from the airport. One guy went to the extent of almost trying to force the actress to have a selfie with him.

However, the Bharat actress kept her calm, and handled the situation with grace. Seeing that the fans would create a scene, she agreed to have them selfies with her, but from a distance. One of her bodyguards even pulled the excited fan away, but he remained adamant in his attempt.

It shows how people often forget to treat the stars as humans. So many people in group cannot simply harass an actress, demanding pictures with them. Netizens have been praising her for handling the situation without losing her cool. They also urged people to stop behaving such crazy around he stars.

On the work front, Katrina was recently seen in a new avatar in Salman Khan's Bharat. After the success of Bharat, she will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

Watch the video below: