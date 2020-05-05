Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, without a shadow of a doubt, are one of the power couples of the showbiz. It has been a treat for their fans to watch them together, madly in love with each other. The pair have been giving major couple goals since the time they entered the wedlock.

Whenever they have made any public appearances, it feels like they still are in their honeymoon phase enjoying every bit of it. Priyanka has been constantly talking about how lucky she is that she has a life partner like Nick. Moreover, PeeCee, in fact, feels as if she has married a "version of her dad."

However, today we thought of taking a little sneak peek in their bedroom and we found out a throwback interview of Priyanka Chopra Jonas wherein she revealed her and Nick's major bedroom secret.

Nick Jonas begins his day by staring at Priyanka

Piggychops during an interview with ET revealed that Nick every morning insists to look at her face as soon as he wakes up. She said, "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet."

Calling Nick Jonas a perfect husband, Priyanka added, "That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick's secret to successful married life

The 37-year-old actress also revealed the one rule that Nick Jonas and she had been following to make their marriage work despite being extremely busy with their schedules.

"Nick and I don't go beyond two-three weeks without seeing each other. Wherever in the world we are, we keep in touch, and video call all the time! It's important to make the effort to have the other person involved in your life. We do that," Priyanka Chopra was quoted saying by News 18.

"You see more and more working couples today. We keep putting too much pressure on ourselves and our relationships. (People tend to think) It won't work out if I take on too much work and that's really unfair. It will work out if you want to make it work," she further added.