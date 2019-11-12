Nick Jonas, who will soon celebrate his first wedding anniversary with Priyanka Chopra, is planning something extremely romantic for his wife. Based on his statements to Entertainment Online, it looks like Nick is going to make sure that Priyanka Chopra will remember this day forever.

"I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled," he said.

Nick Jonas said that he is planning to take a few days away from the tour to spend some private time with Priyanka Chopra while adding that "John Varvatos was at our wedding, so he was there to be with us and it was a great couple days celebration. This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centring grounding feeling with each other."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's fairytale romance:

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August 2018 in Mumbai. The couple got married later on December 2 and 3 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

While speaking about his married life with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas added that his post-marriage life feels very natural to him as they both settled into their respective roles of husband and wife very quickly. Nick also said that as a couple, the most important thing is communication and they both enjoy talking to each other.

"We'd always just do the best we can and understand first and foremost we love what we do as well and support each other as well," he said.

Priyanka Chopra's fans will have to wait for another couple of weeks to see what secret plans Nick Jonas has in store for her. Earlier this year, Nick gifted Priyanka a brand new Mercedes Maybach worth $199,000 and now fans are eagerly waiting to see what Nick is planning to gift his wife on their first wedding anniversary.