Priyanka Chopra is a global icon today but she had to cross paths to reach the mark that she has reached today. Priyanka had had a list of controversies by her name. From being termed as a homewrecker to having link-ups with stars, Priyanka has braved it all.

We recently came across an old interview of Priyanka where she was asked by the GQ magazine if she is the 'most hated' woman in Bollywood. You will be blown away with Priyanka's befitting reply!

In 2012, when PeeCee was asked if she's the most hated woman in Bollywood, she had said, "I believe I'm interested and that's why I get spoken about. I think the gossip around me is a result of the fact that I'm a very private person. I just won't discuss my personal life in the media."

Priyanka Chopra was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's thoughts

In the same interview, PeeCee had said that she was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's words and had said, "Amitabh Bachchan said something in a very early interview, and I've built my career on it. 'The amount of time you're on the screen doesn't matter. What matters is what you do when you're on the screen.' I was only part of eight scenes in Kaminey, but they were impactful."

As Priyanka rightly said, she has indeed made her work speak for her. With time passing by Priyanka naive young girl from Bareilly who entered the industry without having any knowledge about how the industry works. Today Priyanka is not only an Indian celebrity but a global icon.

On the Work Front,

Married to Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. The White Tiger is a Netflix series, based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the series also stars newcomer Adarsh Gourav.