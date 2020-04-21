Priyanka Chopra has turned beautician! The actress has come up with DIY tips to take care of your scalp and hair during the quarantine days.

The actress shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen preparing a hair pack with yogurt, egg and honey, the last one being her "secret ingredient". Priyanka suggested that this is a treatment for those suffering from scalp-related problems like dry scalp and dandruff.

Sharing the ingredients in a tweet, she wrote: "Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water.

Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn't smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual."

Fans shared their inputs in the comments section. A user wrote: "Please do it on nick purely for our entertainment." Another fan shared inputs regarding how to reduce the bad smell caused by egg and commented: "Using essential oil will reduce the bad smell. Works like a charm."

Another fan quizzed: "What is the remedy for gray hair?"