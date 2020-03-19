Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have set some major couple goals for the industry and the world. The two have adored each other and appreciated each other unabashedly. In a new Spotify episode that is yet to release the actress revealed what it's like being married to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming interview on Spotify

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have had one of the most enviable relationships in Bollywood and Hollywood. Their love gives much hope. In a recent Spotify episode 'Daddy's Lil Girl' to be released on Spotify the much-loved actress looked back on her life, and her marriage. She discussed her upbringing, her life and what has happened so far. The candid interview with designer Diane von Furstenberg on her podcast, gives fans and audiences more insight into the lesser-known sides of off-screen Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka has always been vocal about the bond she shared with her parents and her life before becoming one of Bollywood's top actresses. In the episode she discussed how her parents helped her realise her privilege, "I was taught that I was privileged; that though we may not have fancy cars, I was privileged because I had shelter, food, the facility to go to school, and parents who taught me that I have an opinion." Her parents would go to hospitals in villages to treat people free of cost and young Priyanka would accompany them on their visits.

She also opened up about becoming one of the few celebrated ones to have a successful crossover career between Hollywood and Bollywood. She believes she still has a lot to prove and do in the US, as they aren't familiar with the volume of work she has done in India. Priyanka revealed that she is doing a movie for Universal with Mindy Kaling and is producing a reality show for Amazon with her husband Nick. The show is based on her own big fat Indian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra compares Nick Jonas to her father

The actress spoke about how Nick Jonas had slid into her DM on Twitter. Her co-star knew Nick and that's how they were introduced. It took them three years to go out on a date and cut to two months later, they were engaged. The rest? Well we know what happened, don't we?

Priyanka could draw numerous parallels between her husband Nick Jonas and her father. She spoke about how he makes her feel empowered through little things like standing on the side while she is being photographed on the red carpet and that he loved her success. She said, "They say if you're close to your dad, you end up marrying someone who is like him. And Nick is. He's thoughtful, conscientious, and kind. I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad." You learn something new every day.