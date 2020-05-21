Believe it or not but even Bollywood stars get wrongly addressed as other popular celebrity who might have a similar sounding name or something else that makes them similar. One of the examples can be of Deepika Padukone, who was mistakenly called 'Priyanka' by a foreign reporter while she made her way out of an airport in the US.

On a related note, this is not the first time that something like this happened. Earlier, an old lady who was a fan of Akshay Kumar mistook Shah Rukh Khan as Akshay, while asking for an autograph.

Something similar happened when 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra once mixed up the names of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

When Priyanka Chopra addressed Ranveer as 'Ranbir'

During the promotion of the movie 'Gunday' which also co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka made a funny faux by calling Ranveer as Ranbir.

Actually, when the former Miss World was asked by the interviewer that did she ever felt like killing Ranveer or Arjun? Priyanka replied by saying that she once wanted to kill 'Ranveer Kapoor'

And in no time Arjun Kapoor who was sitting beside her started teasing the dusky beauty by singing the song Badtameez Dil from Ranbir's 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranveer's priceless reaction when PeeCee called her 'Ranbir'

Ranveer Singh who was quite shocked by Priyanka's goofy mistake added, "Oh what a Freudian slip!" and Arjun then quipped, looking at Ranveer said, "Baba, from today you are anjaana and she is anjaani," making reference to Priyanka's 2010 release, Anjaana Anjaani, which co-starred Ranbir.

After a long round of laughter, Priyanka retorted, "At least, I didn't call you Arjun Rampal." The Panipat actor replied, "That would be the day that our friendship breaks."