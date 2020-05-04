The world of Bollywood has been rapidly evolving and getting quite bolder and open about several topics that are considered as a Taboo in India. Celebs have become very outspoken and do not hesitate before talking about their personal life and preferences. One such actor is Arjun Kapoor who has never hesitated to openly take about his mind out.

In fact, the actor has been quite vocal about his alleged relationship with Malaika Arora, despite the fact that she is quite elder to Arjun. Even though this has somehow affected the relation between Salman Khan And Arjun, but the 34-year-old actor seems to be fine with it.

Talking about Arjun's boldness and being vocal about his preferences, we found out a throwback interview of the 'Panipat' actor wherein he had revealed that sex is more important for men than love.

Arjun Kapoor got candid about his love life

Yes, you heard that right, in an interview with Filmfare magazine, when he was asked what is the ugly truth about men, he replied, "That they rate sex over love. Sex is more important than love for men."

Furthermore, when Arjun Kapoor was asked what's a turn on for him? He revealed that a girl that's hard to get is what entices him.

"If she's hard to get. Alia (Bhatt) is hard to get... No actually, she's an intelligent girl. She's not easy to get. Physically, it would be the lips. I have a tendency to stare at women's lips when they talk. The fun is in the chase," Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying by Filmfare.

Arjun's relationship with Malika Arora

Currently, Jr Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has become a trending topic in social media.

The duo had even started giving public appearances after they made their relationship public. In fact, even after being locked up in their respective homes amid Coronavirus Pandemic, the sizzling couple have made social media as their romancing spot, as both of them have been constantly making cute comments and posting pictures which are truly giving couple goals to their fans.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' featuring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The handsome hunk will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Indian black comedy movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' along with Parineeti Chopra.