Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the most talked-about couples of the Bollywood. They have been creating headlines even before actress Malaika Arora announced her separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Though their relationship was initially quite hush-hush, the duo came into the spotlight.

Ever since then, the couple has always been spotted spending quality with each other at events, award shows and late-night dinners. Due to lockdown, though both Malaika and Arjun are away from each other, still they are managing to give out major relationship goals.

After Arjun Kapoor's cryptic post of eating pie baked by 'love' Malaika, and his hilarious comments on Malaika's post, his lady love has finally taken sweet revenge. While the Ishqzaade star is away from the shutterbugs, he has been keeping his fans engaged with live sessions on social media.

Arjun recently went live from Instagram and spoke about his daily routine during the quarantine. While many fans rejoiced this session, what caught our eyeballs was Malaika's sarcastic comments. While Arjun engrossed in explaining his daily routine, Malaika joined the session and wrote, 'Very Interesting' and 'Acha'.

Though it was fun to see Malaika, pulling prankster Arjun Kapoor's leg, on the flip side it's actually adorable that Chaiyaan Chaiyaan fame joined her beau's live session.

After the divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika went public with her relationship with Arjun. Both Arjun and Malaika looks madly in love and been spotted having dinner dates, before the lockdown. Arbaaz Khan has also moved on in life and is dating Giorgio Andriani.

Apart from keeping a tab on boyfriend's live sessions, Malaika has been keeping herself busy by becoming a Masterchef. She has been cooking delicious besan Laddoos, healthy meals and pies. Both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are accompanied by their pet dogs, Maximus and Casper, respectively.