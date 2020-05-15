As much as fans love Koffee With Karan and the stars' candid chats and rapid fire rounds with host Karan Johar, none of the seasons have been without any controversies or shocking remarks.

The Season 4 too was no different. Abhishek Bachchan, who graced one of the episodes of the chat show along with director Farah Khan, made a controversial remark on Ranveer Singh.

It was during one of their conversations with Karan, when the host initiated a discussion on Ranveer's chiseled body and waxed chest. Karan asked his director friend, whether Ranveer Singh's oiled body in Ram Leela work for her. To which, a witty Farah, who made Shah Rukh Khan flaunt a greased six pack in Om Shanti Om, said, "The oil may be too slippery to do anything."

Abhishek, on the other hand, had a different take on it. He confessed that he feared a director would ask him to wax his chest. Praising the Padmaavat actor, he had said, "I think he's made a fantastic body", but soon enough added that he would die the day he was asked to wax his chest.

And the reason junior Bachchan was not ready to sport a hairless chest was because of what mom Jaya Bachchan had said in the past - "Never trust a man who has no chest hair." Ouch!

Twinkle Khanna's shocking remark on KWK:

There are several such shocking remarks made by stars on the KWK couch. In Season 5, one of the episodes had Twinkle Khanna spicing up the show with her one-liners leaving husband Akshay Kumar with a lot of blushing moments. The writer had also landed her childhood friend and host Karan in embarrassing situations, which made him rethink his decision of inviting her on his chat show.