Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the strongest and most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo has been married for close to two decades now and are proud parents of two children.

While a lot has had been written about Akshay and the actresses he dated before falling for Twinkle, not many are aware of Mrs Funnybones' past relationship. Well, the actress-turned-writer had dated director-producer Abhishek Kapoor long before she found her Mr.Right.

However, unlike other B-Town affairs where exes avoid facing each other at public events, Twinkle, Abhishek share a warm bond of friendship. Not just that, the Khiladi actor is also close to his wife's former boyfriend.

While not much is known about Twinkle and Abhishek's affair, interestingly, back in 2010, news of her attending the Kedarnath director's birthday party made headlines. Many eyebrows were raised back then more because she wasn't accompanied by her husband.

Twinkle had landed on the bash with her girl gang - Gauri Khan and Sussanne - and had a blast together. The celebration, which was organised by Abhishek's friend at his Bandra residence, was also attended by Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal among others.

Well, about Akshay's absence, it turned out that he was abroad shooting for a film.

Twinkle and Bobby's dating rumour

Although, Twinkle and Bobby worked together in their debut movie Barsaat (1995), rumour of them dating started making news when the press had written about him and Twinkle sun-bathing together on the sets of 2001 movie Ajnabee (starring Akshay and Bobby). Further, it was reported that that the actress' insecure husband Akshay kept checking on them throughout their conversation.

Calling it a hilarious rumour, Bobby said he would never strip in public. "Today we laugh about the stupid things we did then. She's now married to my pal Akshay (Kumar). Recently I met her on a cruise while shooting for Ajnabee. We had a ball. Then the press wrote that we were sun-bathing together. And that Akshay kept a check on us throughout. That was hilarious. I never strip in public. So where's the question of sun-bathing? It's good to see her happily married," Bobby had said recalling the fabricated news.