#TheSimpsonsAreHere: With theatres being closed and no new movies releasing, Bollywood buffs have turned to OTT platforms for keeping themselves busy amidst the lockdown. Bollywood stars have also been hooked to the various online streaming platform to binge-watch their favourite series and movies.

Recently, stars welcomed Disney Hotstar and shared the glimpse from their favourite Disney movies. Now, celebrities have turned all 'yellow' as they welcome the episodes of 'The Simpsons' on OTT platform Disney Hotstar. Disney + Hotstar Premium tweeted on Sunday about this news which read, "Take a break from your family for the world's favourite family. The Simpsons. All 31 seasons. April 15 onwards."

Bollywood stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have shared their 'Simpsonised' avatars on social media platforms and made the announcement about the arrival of the iconic American TV show.

While Arjun Kapoor shared the Simpsons avatar with his sister Anshula Kapoor and wrote, "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I'm sure she thinks I'm just as annoying as Bart. The resemblance is uncanny though.", Twinkle Khanna shared her avatar with Khiladi Akshay Kumar and expressed her excitement to binge-watch the series with her kids.

Her caption read, "This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer!"

Andhadun fame Ayushmann and Radhika Apte has also shared their version of 'The Simpsons' and expressed their happiness. The 'Article 15' actor wrote in the caption: "We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons!"Designers from Disney have posted a Simpson version of Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan and King Khan is yet to repost it.

Check out the 'Bollywood Simpsons' here:

