A lot of drama and moments of awkwardness arises when two exes come under the same roof. All the bitter memories come to the fore like a flashback in front of their eyes. Something similar happened between one of the ex-couple of Bollywood industry, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor.

Once happily engaged, Abhishek and Karisma had an awkward moment in Mohit Marwah's wedding where the duo came face to face and could do anything but share some cold vibes.

The most talked-about families in Bollywood are the Bachchans and the Kapoors. So no wonder they decided to turn their 'Dosti' into 'Rishtedaari'.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's infamous romance

Abhishek and Karisma fell in love at first sight during Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan's wedding in 1997 and soon started dating. The two famous actors were also seen in a movie 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai' in 2002 and their love story was blooming around the Hindi film industry at that point.

In fact, soon the Bachchans and the Kapoor announced their engagement on Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebration.

But, soon to everyone's greatest shock, the duo's engagement was called off completely out of the blue after a few months down the line, with no information divulged on the reasons behind the same.

Even though the real reason behind the end Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's relationship is still a dark secret. It is speculated that the reason could be Karisma Kapoor's single mother Babita.

It is believed that since Babita had faced a lot of difficulties after Randhir Kapoor left her and their two daughter's, Babita knew the value of money, and obviously wanted a stable, and secure future for her daughters.

And since Karisma was a rising actor and was becoming quite successful in her career, but Abhishek, on the other hand, was nothing more than just Amitabh's son. And in fact, Bachchan's family was undergoing severe financial losses at that point of time which could be the reason behind her intentions of calling off the marriage.

When Abhishek and Karisma crossed paths again..

After the whole fiasco, both the actors moved on in their respective lives, but the past never lets you live peacefully as the two love birds had to face each other once again in Mohit Marwah's wedding.

While Karisma and Abhishek avoided each other's company, a picture of Abhishek's sister Shweta Nanda later emerged on social media, where she was seen posing alongside Karisma.

And it seemed that both had no qualms to click a picture together and clearly, Shweta and Karisma have let bygones be bygones.