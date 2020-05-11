Bollywood industry has witnessed many legendary, rumoured and secret affairs for a long time. One cannot deny the fact that the history of Indian Cinema is full of alleged affairs, dirty breakups, divorce, second marriages and many other controversies.

However, one of the biggest infamous and controversial love affair was of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

A lot has been said about the duo's love affair and in fact, their alleged relationship was one of the trending topics of that era. However, despite many things that had happened in their rumoured affair which made headlines, Amitabh allegedly slapping Rekha is the least discussed one.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap ex-lover Rekha?

Yes, you heard that right, Amitabh Bachchan once allegedly slapped the diva for an Iranian dancer. Actually, according to a video of renowned Youtube channel Lehren Retro, this incident was revealed in Rekha's biography Rekha: The Untold Story.

As per the biography, while shooting for his blockbuster movie 'Laawaris', Big B reportedly fell for an Iranian dancer during the shooting of the movie. At this point in time, he was already married, but his affair with Rekha was at its peak.

This news was all over in the media in no time, and as expected, it did not go well for senior Bachchan's ladylove. Rekha furiously hurried to the sets, seeking clarification from Amitabh.

According to the biography, things then did not go well between the two, as both got indulged into a dirty fight. The situation got worse when the 77-year-old actor allegedly slapped Rekha multiple times.

This further left Rekha fuming and later on, she declined to work with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Silsila as well. It was then said that Yash Chopra himself started convincing Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan to do the movie, which they eventually did and both Laawaris and Silsila coincidently released in 1981.

Rekha's personal life has always been a controversial one. From her much-talked-about affair with Amitabh Bachchan to her mysterious wedding with Mukesh Agarwal, Rekha's life has always been a source of gossip in the industry grapevine.

Big B had gifted Rekha two rings but she returned it!

In one of the interviews with Stardust magazine, the 65-year-old actress had revealed how Amitabh never accepted their relation and whenever Rekha tried to confront him, he simply said, "I am not going to say a word. Don't ask me about it".

This incident created a rift between the two and Rekha allegedly broke up with Amitabh. In fact, she gave him back the two rings that the 'Silsila' actor had gifted her, which she used to wear all the time.

In the same interview, Rekha said, "I was working in Khoobsurat at that time and I put my heart and soul into my role. You will notice that in the last half of the film I am not wearing my two rings. They have been given to me by him and I never remove them even when I am sleeping. But during those days when we had parted, I sent them back to him."

However, Rekha's unconditional love never ended for Amitabh Bachchan.