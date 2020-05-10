That Abhishek Bachchan is a phenomenal actor is an established fact. And that, he has often been overshadowed and overlooked by the popularity and love for his father, Amitabh Bachchan, is not a secret either. Abhishek also gets tough competition from the two ladies at home – Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya - in terms of popularity and success.

However, amid all the success and fame, not just the nation but even the industry has not always been fair to Jr Bachchan. With hard-hitting films like Yuva, Guru, Manmarziyan and many others; Abhishek has proved how strong his grip is on his craft. The authenticity and honesty with which he plays each and every role is quite a rare sight these days. Hence, it didn't really come as a surprise when Abhishek decided to take a two-year long hiatus from films and take up projects which do justice to his talent, his lineage and they heavy 'Bachchan' weight he is carrying on his shoulders.

Abhishek chose Anurag Kashyap's film – Manmarziyan – to make a solid comeback and how! Talking about his sabbatical phase, the actor had said that though everyone was supportive, his parents were a bit concerned after one year. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai, who is also riding high with smashing comeback in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remained supportive throughout.

"I didn't say I don't wanna be an actor anymore, I just said I need to change the kind of films I am doing. It took two years for me to get the right film, that I perceived to be the right film... How was it on the family? I spoke to them, I told them and they were very supportive... They were okay with it. I think somewhere they were like 'Okay, one year has gone by, what is this guy doing? I think that's a parental instinct. My wife was fine because I walk my family through everything I do so they are on the same page," Abhishek had told journalist Anupama Chopra for Film Companion.

Abhishek had revealed that since Aishwarya had also taken a break when she was pregnant with Aaradhya, she knew what are the insecurities and challenges one faces and hence, didn't worry about Abhishek's career.