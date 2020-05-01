For ages, we have been seeing on the Indian Television that mothers-in-law are constantly at loggerheads with their daughters-in-law. But one of the most influential families of Bollywood, the Bachchan has proved that not only on the silver-screens but in real life as well, they can set examples.

Just like any other family, they might not see eye to eye sometimes, especially the Saas-bahu duo Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but both of them have never shied away from showering love on each other.

Whether it's donning the same sari or standing up for each other, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been spotted adoring each other in public. Several films over the years have featured a battle of wits (or for the Son's 'love') between the Saas (Mother in law) and the Bahu (Daughter in law) but that's not the case with Bachchans.

Ma and Aish gang up against me: Abhishek Bachchan

Just like any other couple, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, who got married in 2007, sometimes have fights and arguments. Now, one such situation Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan will automatically take Junior AB's side, but that's not the case at the Bachchan household.

Throwing light on the same, Abhishek disclosed in an interview with DNA in 2015, that whenever he and Aishwarya fights, Jaya and Miss World Aishwarya gangs up against hi.

"Ma and Aish gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. (Laughs) Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali," he said.

Well looks like the award for the best 'Saas-Bahu' duo can go straight to the Bachchan's house.

In the past also, Jaya Bachchan has been spotted Aishwarya on several occasions. Praising her son's girlfriend (then) Aishwarya, Jaya gushed and said, "she is lovely, I love her." "She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well!", Jaya added about her daughter-in-law.

She even disclosed that Aishwarya Rai fills the void that has been left by their daughter Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan is always delighted to see her.