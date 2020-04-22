Several films over the years have featured a battle of wits (or for the Son's 'love') between the Saas (Mother in law) and the Bahu (Daughter in law). There have been several real-life instances as well where this proverbial 'clash of the titan' has raged on.

But, that doesn't seem to be the case in the Bachchan Parivaar, with the bahu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, receiving rave reviews from Mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

'She is lovely, I love her'

This happened during the time when junior AB Abhishek Bachchan was dating the most beautiful Aishwarya Rai. In 2007, when Jaya Bachchan appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, she praised Aish for her values and for being a strong lady.

While talking about her son's girlfriend (then) Aishwarya, Jaya gushed and said, "she is lovely, I love her." "She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well!", Jaya added about her daughter-in-law.

Amitabh-Aishwarya equation explained by Jaya

Jaya Bachchan went on to explain how Aishwarya Rai fills the void that has been left by their daughter Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan is always delighted to see her. "Amitji, the minute he sees her (Aishwarya), it's like he's looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She'll fill the vacuum that Shweta left," she said.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been mostly spotted showering love at each other on various occasions. Though there have been rumours that the Bachchan 'Saas-Bahu' duo don't see eye to eye but they have always rubbished such claims through their actions.

Jaya Bachchan also shared a great bond with Abhishek Bachchan's ex-fiance Karisma Kapoor, till their relationship went down south and the wedding was called off. After this, Abhishek never got seriously involved with anyone till he fell for Aishwarya.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for thirteen years and have a beautiful daughter together named, Aaradhya. The power couple has been seen in movies like Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj, Kuch Naa Kaho and the blockbuster movie, Guru.

They were reportedly offered the remake of Abhimaan, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, but Aishwarya and Abhishek turned down the offer.