In an industry that thrives on romance, it is commonplace for love to blossom between the co-stars. The same happened with Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, who met and got together while shooting for 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai' in 2002. The chemistry between the two was undeniably and they were once engaged to be married.

Unfortunately, the wedding, which would have united two of Bollywood's most well-known families, was called off. But there was a time when the Bachchans and the Kapoors couldn't stop gushing about each other. Just like their movies, the Bachchan introduced the world to their would-be daughter-in-law through an extravaganza event.

When Karisma 'Almost' became a Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan is known for her tough attitude but has always showered love on the girls Abhishek Bachchan has chosen. Be it her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Karisma Kapoor, who almost got married to Junior AB, Jaya never shied away from embracing the girls in AB's life with open arms.

When AB introduced the love of his life Karisma to Jaya and Amitabh, they welcomed her with love. Jaya was head over heels for her would-be daughter-in-law, Lolo. Given the fact that Abhishek's sister is already related to the Kapoors, the families came closer in no time and Karisma became the part of the family.

Karisma is a 'gift' to us: Jaya Bachchan

It was on the occasion of Amitabh's 60th birthday when Jaya gifted a special book to Amitji, written by her and other family members. With open arms, Jaya welcomed the Karisma and her family and thanked Abhishek for bringing Karisma as Bachchan's would-be daughter-in-law.

"I would be here or our family, the Bachchan family with the Nanda family welcome another family into our group and that's the Kapoors - Randhir and Babita Kapoor and to be my daughter-in-law Karishma Kapoor," she said.

Gushing about Karisma, Jaya said, "That's (Karisma Kapoor) Abhishek's gift to his parents on his father's 60th birthday."

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan break-up

After the four-month of their engagement, Abhishek and Karisma's relationship hit rock bottom. Although both Bachchans and Kapoors never disclosed the real reason for their breakup, Jaya Bachchan did disclose that it was Abhishek's decision.

As per the rumours, Karisma's mother Babita Kapoor had asked for a prenuptial agreement and to pass on a particular portion of Amitabh Bachchan's wealth to Abhishek, in order to ensure a secure future for her daughter Karisma. Big B denied and the wedding was called off.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's married life

While Abhishek is happily married to Aishwarya Rai and have a daughter together, Karisma was not able to rejoice the marital bliss. She got married to businessman Sanjay Kapoor, where she was assaulted and tortured which ultimately let to an ugly divorce. She has a son and a daughter with ex-husband Sanjay.