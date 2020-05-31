Ever since Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan, rumors about their divorce started doing the rounds within a couple of years of their marriage but that didn't bother the Bachchan household in any way. In fact, Aishwarya and Abhishek are touted to be one of the IT couples of Bollywood.

But in 2016 news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan committing suicide made headlines. The story of Aishwarya trying to kill herself started doing the rounds. Celebrity death hoaxes are not uncommon phenomena to circulate on cyberspace but this false rumor shunned her fans and followers. This fake news of attempted suicide by Aishwarya reminded the Bachchan fans of the viral WhatsApp message claiming the sudden death of her megastar father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

The suicide hoax

According to the story, the 43-year-old former beauty queen tried to commit suicide by overdosing on tranquilizers. She took this extreme step following constant 'family quarrels' which began post her steamy photoshoot with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The baseless news also stated the Bachchan family on finding out about her attempted suicide, quickly summoned the doctors at the residence. To keep the matter hushed up, they did not take Aishwarya to the hospital and chose to get her treated at home.

According to one blog, titled Outlook Pakistan, Aishwarya Rai wanted to end her life because of constant marital woes. The website also quoted a physician who treated Aishwarya. On the condition of anonymity, he revealed what the gorgeous actress had to say after being 'saved' – "let me die, it is better to die than living such a pathetic life." If this makes you fill with rage, we do not blame you.

There were rumors surrounding that Aishwarya's in-laws Amitabh and Jaya were not in the favor of Aishwarya performing steamy scenes on-screen. In fact, Jaya Bachchan at an event had even bashed filmmakers of shooting such scenes and including them in movies. This was straight on the face but in spite of the refusal, Aishwarya went onto shoot those scenes and also shot for a hot photoshoot with Ranbir Kapoor as a promotional gimmick for the film.

Hoax busted

For what it's worth, those rumors died down eventually and fans of Aishwarya Rai get to admire the beauty of their gorgeous diva even to this day.