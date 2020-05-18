The bombshell actress Nargis Fakhri made her comeback in tinsel town with Bhushan Patel's film 'Amavas' alongside Sachiin J Joshi in 2019. Before Amavas she was long-lost from silver screens.

Nargis had a grand debut with Imtiaz Ali's romance drama 'Rockstar' featuring the handsome Hunk Ranbir Kapoor.

Since then, over the years the 40-year-old actress has done several Bollywood films, such as Madras Cafe (2013), Main Tera Hero (2014), Housefull 3 (2016) and Banjo (2016) but none of them seemed to give her that name and fame. However, her debut will always be special for the actor, as it helped her to stay in the profession.

Miss Fakhri played quite many roles on the silver screen, but one of her toughest role according to her was in movie 'Azhar' which was based on the real-life story of the popular cricketer Azhar Mohammad.

Nargis had to play the role of Azhar's love interest Sangeeta Bijlani, in the film. The challenging part about the role was that Azhar Mohammad's role was played by the serial kisser of the industry Emraan Hashmi.

Nargis Fakhri felt 'Disgusted' while kissing Emraan Hashmi in Azhar

Talking about her experience of getting cosy with Emraan, Nargis revealed that she was pretty annoyed at the fact that she had to kiss her co-star many times.

"After I signed the contract, I got to know he (Emraan Hashmi) was known as the serial kisser. We were shooting for the song 'Bol Do Na Zara' which means to say what I want to say. I was like how can I say anything as my lips are always stuck to his (Emraan). How can I speak?" she was quoted saying by Indian Express.

"I was not aware that there would be these many kissing scenes. I was like, I will charge extra as this is ridiculous, as there were retakes and re-shoots. So I was like, is this a joke," added Nargis Fakhri.

Furthermore, the actress went on to say that she felt 'Disgusted' while kissing Emraan because of his fake moustache.

"He's done that a lot. For me, it was pretty gross. Do you see that moustache [points at the film's poster]? How do I know that's not made from pubic hair? I had to kiss that. Not once. SEVERAL TIMES. The moustache was annoying as hell" Nargis continued.

I didn't enjoy it as much as he did: Nargis on kissing Emraan

Furthermore, in a separate interview with Mumbai Mirror, she revealed that she wasn't particularly comfortable on being kissed so many times.

"I probably didn't enjoy filming the song as much as he did. Lots of kissing happened... In fact, there was so much of it that at one point I wasn't sure if they were retakes, a part of the song, or someone playing a prank on me," said Nargis.