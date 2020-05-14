We loved her on interviews and chat shows and there's no denying the fact that she was way better in them than she was in some of her movies. Her spunk, feisty attitude was something that couldn't translate into the films as beautifully as her candid interviews. Not the one to dodge a single question and not the one to beat-around-the-bush, the Rockstar actress was a delight for the Indian cinema.

However, in her short career in the industry, Nargis was more in news for her link ups and her lips than for her performances. There were rumours of the actress being close to Ranbir Kapoor after his break-up with Deepika Padukone.

Equation with Ranbir Kapoor

Talking about the kind of equation she shares with Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis had told Filmfare, "I don't think it's possible to keep in touch with people after your movie is over. See, you have your own set of friends. It's not like he was my childhood friend, who I'd run to for everything. But when I first came here, he was a good friend. He helped me adjust. Imtiaz (Ali) did too. But now they've gone, they're busy with their lives as I am with mine."

Equation with Shahid Kapoor

Further talking about her affair rumours with Shahid Kapoor, Fakhri had said, "Apparently, in a matter of a month, I was living in with two people. And someone even said that my mom came down to meet my live-in boyfriend. The truth is, my mother has never been to India. I can show you her passport. These are people that are acquaintances. Shahid and I danced together at an awards show. That's all. Being a friend means someone who has been there for you, someone whose shoulder you can cry on. The term friendship should mean much more than just hanging out together."

Though, its been a while since we last saw Nargis on the big screen, she still manages to grab all the limelight and turn heads every time she appears on fashion shows and walks the ramp.