It has been a while since we last saw Nargis Fakhri on the big screen. Despite her short career in the industry with a handful of films, Fakhri managed to make a place in our hearts with her uninhibited style and conversations. The diva, who was always an interviewer's delight with her delightful quotes and candid talking, had also opened up about her big lips and affair rumours.

Being close to the Chopra family

Nargis also made a lot of news for her proximity to Uday Chopra and the family. There were rumours and ample social media PDA that proved there definitely was something brewing between the two. However, she never accepted it. In an interview with Filmfare, she said, "I have met his dad (Yash Chopra)on several occasions at different gatherings. But I haven't gone to his house for dinner or anything. These stories are so baseless.

She further said, "This stuff used to bother me earlier. There were times when I'd really get upset. C'mon, no one wants to seem like a slut. You know what sucks, when I meet someone and they judge me because of what they've read about me. It kind of ruins your life a little bit."

Talking about her lips

Talking about her lips gaining more momentum than her acting, Nargis had said, "Well, I don't know what to say to that. Seriously. (Pauses) If I had really big boobs, people would talk about my boobs. I guess they haven't seen my butt. It's really big too. But it was well hidden in those Patiala salwars that I wore in Rockstar. If they saw my bum, which is bigger than my lips, they'd only be talking about that. Because I was covered throughout the film, they couldn't pick on anything else. So I don't really care about all this. Thank God they didn't say anything about my nose! I actually have a complex about my nose."

Nargis Fakhri was a force to be reckoned with and we would love to see her back on the bigscreen soon.