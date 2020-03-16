Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri who debuted with Imtiaz Ali's "Rockstar" has kept on sweeping off fans of their feet with her charm and beauty ever since. Although mostly admired for her elegance and grace both on and off-screen, Nargis has also proved herself as an actress in "Madras Café".

Even at 40, the diva continues to strike awe and keep fans wanting more and more of her. Her last screen sharing with Sachin Joshi in "Amavas" might not have been a memorable one but that hasn't stopped the actress from being a buzz creator.

A look at her latest fitness regimen which she shared on Instagram is sure to make you stop and admire as she sets the fitness goals higher. Fakhri's hard work and dedication towards health and fitness have been even more praiseworthy considering the bulk she had gained during her sabbatical from b-town.

The diva is now back in shape and looks better than ever. What more can we say, the actress is surely a treat for the eyes and with a figure like that, boy do we need to say more!

Inspiring her fans to hit the gym ahead of the new week, Nargis took to her Instagram handle to share her exciting weight loss journey. It read, "Nothing in life comes easy. We all have to work for it. The key is being consistent."

"Have discipline and the ability to stay focused and you can reach any goal. I was 179 lbs but today i am 152lbs. It's taken about 6 months or more to lose that weight the right way! But I'm doing it. I'm on my way to a fitter me! #getstrong #metime #myhealthjourney #feelgood #exercise #workout @louisehazel @theslaygym getting me strong Wearing my @goodamerican work out pants and @Nike top and neon sneakers (sic)."

Nargis was also seen doing a glute bridge but with elevated feet. For this, you need to lie down with your back on the floor and lift the hips off the ground and hold it for a couple of minutes before going back to the original position.

On the work front, she will be next seen in the action thriller film Torbaaz.