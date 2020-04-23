Emraan Hashmi became an overnight sensation when he gave a high rated intimate scene with actress Mallika Sherawat in 2004 hit 'Murder'. The actor got a huge fan following and became quite popular with his 'serial kisser' image which he never hesitates to flaunt.

The 'Azhar' actor has been quite outspoken about his co-actresses and their on-screen as well as off-screen relation, especially about Mallika Sherawat.

There was one time when both Emraan and Mallika shared some bold moments together while shooting for their blockbuster movie 'Murder'. Their sizzling chemistry became the talk of the town and managed to grab a lot of eyeballs since it was quite remarkable.

And now is the time when both the actors share ice cold-vibes with each other. Emraan never misses a chance to take a dig at 'Jalebi Bai'.

The fight between Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat

It all started on the most controversial show of Bollywood, 'Koffee With Karan' where Emraan made a shocking revelation that his worst on-screen kiss was with Mallika and Jacqueline Fernandez was better kisser in 'Murder 2'.

That's not all when he was asked what he would find if he entered Mallika's bedroom, Emraan replied, "An Idiot's Guide to Succeed in Hollywood."

This incident heated-up things between the two, and Mallika Sherawat was no behind in giving him a smiling answer. She lashed out at Emraan by saying in an interview that the snake she kissed in Hisss was a better kisser than her Murder co-star.

As per the report, both the actors were not in good terms after their verbal fights. Recently, when the 41-year-old actor was asked about his relationship with Mallika, he said that they never connected with each other, post the film and are not in the talking terms.

Emraan Hashmi also added that both he and Mallika have been too busy with their own lives to follow each other's lives but that doesn't end the cold-relationship between the two.