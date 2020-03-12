Although a lot is known about Mukesh and Nita Ambani's professional achievements, what many aren't aware of is the fact that the billionaire couple is great at parenting as well and this reflects in their children's upbringing. Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal and Anant Ambani are the most down-to-earth people in the business industry, despite all the fame and power.

Just like any parent, the richest family in Asia too made sure to raise their children with the right values; from the importance of valuing money to using power responsibly.

Nita about inculcating right values in children

In a throwback interview with iDiva, Nita Ambani had opened up about how she perceives power and wealth. "Wealth and power don't go together. Power cannot be brokered. To me, power is responsibility. And I derive it from my family, my work, my passion and my very middle-class values."

Narrating an interesting story that reflected how she had raised her children, Nita stated, "When my kids were still young, I'd give them Rs 5 each every Friday to spend in the school canteen. One day, my youngest, Anant, came running into my bedroom and demanded he is given Rs 10 instead.

When I questioned him, he said his pals in school laughed whenever they saw him take out a five-rupee coin saying, 'Ambani hai ya bhikari!' Mukesh and I couldn't help but crack up."

Isha Ambani Piramal about her upbringing

Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani Piramal too had revealed that her parents raised them to have the same values that their parents grew up with. In an earlier interview with the Vogue, when asked how it is like to grow up in one of the most respectable and richest families in the world, she had answered, "The surprising truth is that though my parents were exceptionally busy, they were really hands-on.

I was born in 1991, right after Liberalisation, which was a real inflexion point for the Indian economy—it was the first time that Indian companies could dream of global scale. I saw my father work very hard to chase that dream and build Reliance on the organisation that it is today.

And though he worked long hours, he was always there when we needed him. At home, we were raised to have the same value system that our parents grew up with. They made sure we understood the value of money, hard work and humility."

Nita Ambani's professional life

Apart from being a wonderful mother and wife of India's richest man, Nita has created her own niche and has been leading various Reliance enterprises. Besides being the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries, Nita is the founder and chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and also owns the Mumbai Indians, cricket team. She had topped the 'Asia's 50 Power Businesswomen' list of April 2016 issue.