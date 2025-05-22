In the shadowed corridors of power, far from parade grounds and public ceremonies, a quieter but more consequential contest unfolds: the struggle to keep the military out of the political arena. This is not merely a matter of tradition or protocol; it is a defining test for the world's democracies, old and new. The boundaries between the barracks and the ballot box, between the general's salute and the politician's handshake, are lines that, once crossed, can reshape the fate of nations.

In our era marked by resurgent authoritarianism, rising populism, and new forms of hybrid warfare this challenge has become more urgent than ever. According to the V-Dem Institute, nearly half of all countries have faced some form of military interference in politics since 1990, and the consequences are almost always destabilizing. As Professor Samuel Huntington warned decades ago, "Any deviation from military neutrality risks the subversion of constitutional democracy."

There are four main faces of military politicization: officers seeking political favor, the military as power broker, shadow governance, and party-military fusion. Through the lens of India, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, and Latin America, there's a need to examine not only the dangers but also the rare cases where professionalism has fortified democracy. With expert voices, empirical data, personal stories, and narrative depth, let's bare the stakes for governance, rights, and the future of free societies.

Favor-Seeking: When Ambition Erodes Apolitical Traditions

The first crack in the edifice of military professionalism often appears as a whisper in the corridors of power: an officer currying favor with a politician, a general angling for a post-retirement sinecure, a senior commander quietly aligning with the ruling party's agenda. In India, this dynamic was starkly visible in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when Defence Minister Krishna Menon and Prime Minister Nehru sought to promote officers who would be personally loyal to the Congress Party. The sidelining of General S.P.P. Thorat, a distinguished professional, in favor of more pliant figures, fostered a culture where candid advice was stifled and bureaucratic caution became the norm. The consequences were not abstract: the 1962 Sino-Indian War exposed fatal weaknesses in military preparedness and strategic planning, weaknesses that many historians trace back to a climate of political favoritism and fear of dissent.

As Dr. Srinath Raghavan observes, "The reluctance of senior officers to offer candid advice, for fear of antagonizing political masters, led to disastrous miscalculations." In the United States, the post-9/11 era saw a growing number of retired generals endorsing presidential candidates, culminating in a 15% drop in public trust in the military's political neutrality between 2016 and 2022, according to Pew Research Center. France, too, has grappled with this challenge: the Fifth Republic was born from a military-political crisis over Algeria, and even today, open letters from retired generals warning of "civil war" spark fierce debate about the boundaries of military engagement in politics.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has warned, "A politicized military exercises loyalty to a single political party and/or consistently advocates for and defends partisan political positions and fortunes. This undermines the trust that underpins civilian-military relations." The lesson is clear and universal: when officers seek political favor, the apolitical ethos that underpins military professionalism and democratic trust is eroded, often with grave consequences for national security and public confidence.

But the story is not only about institutions. It is also about individuals like the young Indian officer who, in a 2019 oral history project by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, described feeling "caught between the oath to the constitution and the pressure to please political bosses." Or the American military family who, after a general publicly endorsed a candidate, found themselves questioned by neighbors about their own loyalty. These lived experiences underscore how even subtle politicization can ripple through the ranks and society, undermining cohesion and trust.

Power Brokerage: When Uniforms Shape Policy from the Top

Beyond the subtle pursuit of favors lies a more assertive form of politicization: the military as kingmaker, policy arbiter, or ultimate power broker. In Pakistan, this role has been institutionalized over decades, with four coups since 1947 and thirty-three years of direct military rule. The examples of General Ayub Khan and General Pervez Musharraf are particularly instructive and essential to understanding the evolution of military politicization in South Asia. Ayub Khan's 1958 coup was Pakistan's first, setting a precedent for military intervention, abrogation of the constitution, and the banning of political parties. His regime, often cited as "designed militarism," saw the military embed itself in governance, the economy, and foreign policy, and ultimately led to further instability as he was replaced by another general.

Musharraf's 1999 coup mirrored this pattern: he suspended the constitution, dismissed parliament, and sought to "civilianize" his rule by forming a client political party, all while retaining his military post. Musharraf's manipulation of the judiciary, constitutional amendments, and the creation of a power-sharing façade masked continued military supremacy. These regimes, as documented by the Observer Research Foundation and Ayesha Siddiqa's research on military economies, demonstrate how military rulers justify intervention as necessary for stability or anti-corruption, but end up entrenching clientelism and weakening democratic institutions.

Even during periods of civilian government, the military's "deep state" exerts decisive influence over intelligence, media, and the economy, rewarding loyalists and punishing dissenters through a vast patronage system. Civilian leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, who dared to challenge military dominance, have faced ouster, exile, or imprisonment. In Turkey, the military has long seen itself as the guardian of secularism and national unity, intervening through coups in 1960, 1971, 1980, and 1997. While European Union-driven reforms since the early 2000s have curbed overt intervention, the legacy of military tutelage lingers in the country's political culture. Russia provides a different but equally instructive example: after a brief period of military weakness in the 1990s, the Putin era has seen the armed forces and security services (the siloviki) become central to governance. Senior officers now occupy key political posts, and the military's loyalty is rewarded with resources and influence.

The 2022 invasion of Ukraine dramatically illustrated the military's dual role as both instrument and stakeholder in state policy. As the Observer Research Foundation notes, "The military's continuous involvement in politics, shaped by its perception of civilian institutional weakness, underscores the urgent need for strengthening democratic institutions." In all these cases, the military's ascendancy as a power broker distorts civilian policymaking, undermines accountability, and often leads to cycles of instability and repression.

The economic dimension cannot be ignored. In Pakistan, the military's economic empire spanning everything from fertilizer factories to banks and real estate has been meticulously documented by Siddiqa and the Carnegie Endowment. In Egypt, military-run businesses dominate sectors from construction to food, creating powerful incentives for officers to protect the status quo. These economic interests are not just about wealth; they are about power, patronage, and the ability to shape the political order from behind the scenes.

Shadow Governance: The Hidden Hand Behind Civilian Rule

Sometimes the military does not rule openly but instead governs from the shadows, controlling the levers of power while maintaining a façade of civilian rule. Egypt is perhaps the most striking contemporary example: the armed forces control up to 40% of the economy, orchestrate political transitions, and act as the ultimate arbiter of national fate. Even after the 2011 revolution, the military engineered the removal of elected President Mohamed Morsi, reasserting its dominance behind a veneer of parliamentary democracy. Nigeria, too, has experienced alternating periods of military and civilian rule, with the armed forces retaining enduring influence through business interests and political leverage. Singapore offers a unique, more positive variant: while its military is highly professional and apolitical, many senior officers transition into politics via the People's Action Party.

This "revolving door" has delivered stability and technocratic governance, but it also raises questions about the concentration of power and the limits of political diversity. As Dr. Terence Lee, author of *Defect or Defend*, notes, "In Singapore, the military's close relationship with the ruling party has not led to overt politicization, but it does concentrate power and limits the emergence of alternative political voices." In all these cases, the hidden hand of the military shapes policy, controls resources, and often stifles dissent, making true civilian oversight and democratic accountability elusive. Research published in SAGE Journals further confirms that highly politicized military structures in transitional states have a deleterious effect on the quality of democracy, reinforcing the need for robust institutional checks.

The human cost of shadow governance is often borne by those least able to resist. Egyptian activists, interviewed by Human Rights Watch, describe a climate of fear and uncertainty, where "the uniform is always present, even when you cannot see it." In Nigeria, civil society leaders recount how military-linked business interests stifle anti-corruption efforts and undermine the rule of law. These stories, echoed in reports from International IDEA and the Global Militarization Index, remind us that shadow governance is not an abstraction it is a lived reality for millions.

Party-Military Fusion: The Machinery of Authoritarianism

At the far end of the spectrum lies the complete fusion of military and ruling party, where the armed forces become the enforcer of a single ideology and the guarantor of one-party rule. China exemplifies this model: the People's Liberation Army is not a national institution but the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party. The PLA's loyalty to the party, not the state, enables the CCP to suppress dissent, maintain unchallenged control, and project power both at home and abroad. Senior officers are party members, and the Central Military Commission is chaired by the party's leader. "In China, the party controls the gun. The military is not a national institution, but a party institution. This is the ultimate guarantee of party rule," explains Professor David Shambaugh.

Russia, while not as structurally fused as China, has seen a growing intertwining of the military, security services, and the ruling United Russia party under Vladimir Putin. The Soviet Union, in its heyday, set the template for this model, with the Red Army acting as an extension of party power, substantially diluting opposition and controlling democratic institutions. The consequences of party-military fusion are profound: the elimination of military neutrality, the suppression of civil society, and the entrenchment of authoritarianism. As research in the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Politics notes, the armed forces can either enable democratic transitions or uphold the status quo, depending on rationality, culture, and structure, but party-military fusion almost always upholds authoritarian rule.

The gender and social dimensions of party-military fusion are often overlooked but deeply consequential. In China, the PLA's overwhelmingly male leadership reinforces a hierarchical, patriarchal order that mirrors and magnifies the party's grip on society. In Russia, the siloviki's dominance perpetuates networks of patronage and exclusion, making dissent not only dangerous but structurally marginalized.

Positive Paradigms: When Professionalism Shields Democracy

Yet the story is not only one of decline and danger. There are powerful examples where robust legal frameworks, strong civilian institutions, and a culture of professionalism have insulated the military from political contagion and fortified democracy. India and the United Kingdom stand as a model: their armed forces are strictly apolitical, with clear legal and cultural barriers against political activity. Their Chief of the Defence Staff reports to the elected government, and the military's loyalty to civilian authority has helped India snd the UK to avoid coups or interference for many decades.

France, after the trauma of the 1961 Generals' Putsch, implemented sweeping reforms to ensure military subordination to civilian authority, restoring the military's reputation as a disciplined and respected institution. In Latin America, countries like Chile, Argentina, and Brazil have transitioned from military dictatorships to democracies through truth commissions, legal reforms, and international oversight, demonstrating that even deeply politicized militaries can be reformed. These cases show that with vigilance, reform, and a commitment to democratic norms, it is possible to build and sustain armed forces that serve the nation, not a party or personality. As Samuel Huntington wrote, "The maintenance of objective civilian control requires the military to remain politically neutral and professionally competent. Any deviation risks the subversion of constitutional democracy." Studies by the Carnegie Endowment and International IDEA have shown that nations with robust legal frameworks, transparent oversight, and a culture of nonpartisanship in the military consistently score higher on democracy indices and are more resilient to crises.

The stories of reform are as much about people as about institutions. In Chile, the testimony of survivors to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission helped catalyze a national reckoning and a new social contract. In the UK, the quiet professionalism of officers who refused political overtures during moments of crisis such as the Suez debacle or the Falklands War reinforced the principle that the military's highest loyalty is to the constitution, not to a government or party.

The Stakes and the Path Forward: Lessons for a World in Flux

The evidence is overwhelming: unchecked politicization of armed forces whether through favor-seeking, power brokerage, shadow governance, or party-military fusion remains one of the gravest threats to democracy worldwide. The consequences are not theoretical; they are measured in lost freedoms, weakened institutions, and shattered public trust. Yet, the positive examples of the UK, France, Singapore, and post-dictatorship Latin America prove that robust legal frameworks, vigilant civilian oversight, gender and economic diversity in military leadership, and a culture of professionalism can insulate the military from political contagion.

To safeguard democracy, nations must enforce and update codes of conduct, strengthen parliamentary and judicial oversight, foster a political culture that resists military endorsements, promote diversity and inclusion, audit military-run businesses, and develop civilian oversight for new domains like cyber and information warfare. International cooperation and peer support are equally vital, especially for transitional democracies facing the temptations and pressures of politicization. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and the Global Militarization Index urge nations to adopt transparent reporting and peer review mechanisms, while International IDEA calls for a global compact on civil-military relations, akin to the Geneva Conventions for warfare, to set clear standards and accountability.

But the ultimate guardians of democracy are not just laws and institutions they are people. Civil society, journalists, educators, and especially the next generation must be empowered to question, to demand transparency, and to hold both politicians and militaries accountable. As the world faces new security and governance challenges from pandemics to climate disasters, from cyber threats to mass protests the imperative to keep the sword and the ballot separate has never been more urgent. The fate of free societies depends on leaders, citizens, and soldiers alike remembering that the true strength of a nation lies not in the power of its generals, but in the resilience of its democratic institutions.

The lessons of history are clear: unchecked politicization leads to instability, repression, and the decay of democratic norms. Only by drawing on the best practices and hard-won lessons of the past, and by heeding the warnings and wisdom of research from globally eminent organizations and think tanks, can we ensure that the armed forces remain the guardians of democracy and never its kingmakers or its undoing. The call to action is not just for governments, but for all of us who believe in the promise and possibility of democracy.

[Major General Dr Dilawar Singh is an Indian Army veteran who has led the Indian Army's Financial Management, training and research divisions introducing numerous initiatives therein. He is the Senior Vice President of the Global Economist Forum AO ECOSOC, United Nations and The Co President of the Global Development Bank.]