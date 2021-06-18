An old video of Malaika Arora and Sidharth Shukla is going viral. In the video, Malaika Arora is seen hugging and greeting Sidharth Shukla. The video is said to be from Manish Malhotra's 50t birthday party and took place in 2016. The video has gone viral ever since being shared. Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora is also in the video.

The video shows Malaika Arora and Amrita waiting to be photographed by the paps. When Sidharth Shukla enters the frame, the two share a warm hug. However, Sidharth moves forward to pose for the paparazzi. Shukla doesn't realise that he is blocking Malaika and Amrita. And then Malla comes forward and playfully pushes him away.

Sidharth and Malaika share a cordial equation. The two worked together in India's Got Talent where Malaika was a judge and Sidharth was the host for season 6. Sidharth Shukla has a massive fanbase in the industry. The hunky lad won hearts with his role as Shiv in Balika Vadhu. His powerpacked role in Dil Se Dil Tak further strengthened his fan following. Sidharth went onto win Bigg Boss 13 and is now ruling the roost with Broken But Beautiful 3.

Sidharth is now rumoured to be dating his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Though the two have kept mum on relationship rumours, their pictures and videos speak otherwise. On the show, Shehnaaz had openly expressed her love for Shukla. However, the actor had called her a "close friend". "Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he's protective about me. As he's protective, I am not waiting to hear 'I love you' from him. He's a very good friend of mine and I don't want to lose him as a friend," she had told Spotboye.