Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a travelogue video of herself dancing in Kashmiri "traditional" attire grooving to Hindi Bollywood song 'Bhumro Bhumro' from the 2000 film 'Mission Kashmir' in snow.

Gill took to her Twitter account and shared, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir."

While some lauded the actor for the documenting Kashmir's beauty others thought it was cringeworthy and far from anything that represents Kashmiri culture. Several called Shehnaaz Gill out for cultural appropriation and misrepresenting Kashmir.

A Twitter user from Kashmir commented, "Quite beautiful but this isn't us . This doesn't represent Kashmir the heaven on earth". Another wrote, "What in the world does this have to do with Kashmir?"

Others said, "Cultural appropriation 101. Nothing except the place in this video is related to actual Kashmir!"