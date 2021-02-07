Popular Punjabi actor, Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became a household and garnered millions of fans on social media. The curet and adorable actor-singer has now become an internet sensation. After entertaining her fans in BB13, she has been doing back to back music videos. She has often collaborated with her co-contestant turned very close friend Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, together SidNaaz are a hit Jodi, and one cannot go without taking their name in a single breath.

Shehnaaz has worked on herself very diligently, she shed those extra kilos and now looks absolutely drop-dead gorgeous.

Recently the actor was shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming song with Badshah. And the Punjab Ki Kudi has set the internet ablaze with her breathtakingly beautiful pictures from Kashmir.

The popular Punjabi singer shoots for her upcoming music video in Kashmir

From turning into 'Kashmir Ki Kali' to exploring the beautiful valley, Shehnaaz has enjoyed every bit of her workstation. She has also shared a sneak peek of it with her fans via pictures and videos on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer dropped a video wherein she is dancing her heart out on Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan's famous song Bumbro from the film Mission Kashmir. In the video, Shehnaaz looks elegant and adorable in the valley's traditional blue and pink dress. She performed the epic song amid the beautiful view in the background.

It is difficult to take our eyes off her. While sharing the video, the Punjabi singer wrote, "When in Kashmir do it their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir." The video also shows picturesque views of the Kashmir valley and, it is a treat to sore eyes.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, the dazzling Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill was in Kashmir for the last few days to shoot her new music video. The adorable actress will be featuring in the upcoming music video of Badshah's single. The shoot for Kashmir is completed, and the actress is now back in Mumbai. Shehnaaz is very active on social media, and loves to share photos, videos, stories from her work and personal life. The singer recently shared a gorgeous picture of herself in the snow-covered city of Kashmir. The singer has donned a fantastic smile and beautiful highlighted curls that compliment her face in the photo.

About the song

Meanwhile, the details about the forthcoming song are still under wraps. However, as per reports, it is said that the song will be of a typical Badshah style and Shehnaaz will be making an appearance. The music video is expected to be released by month-end. The singer had announced the collaboration via a post on her Insta. Sharing the picture with the rapper, she had written, "Coming Soon......... @badboyshah."