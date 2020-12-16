TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji is all set to bring back one of its most popular web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The new leading duo roped in for the third instalment of BB3 is Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and newbie Sonia Rathee.

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee have started shooting for the show.

Though the shoot has just started, the hype around Broken But Beautiful 3 is unprecedented. Each day Twitter is filled with lovely pictures and fan-made collages of Sidharth. Needless to say, Sihearts are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their favourite actor is snapped at every moment.

Today, we spotted yet another endearing picture of Sidharth and Sonia on social media. In the viral picture, Sonal and Sidharth are seen lost in each other's eyes. The sight of a lovestruck Sidharth is making fans trend #AgMi (Sidharth as Agastya, Sonia as Rumi that is AgMi).

Take a look at this viral picture below!

After this endearing picture, let's talk bout Sid's role and look at BB3.

Sidharth to essay the role of director in Broken But Beautiful 3

In this installment, the handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla will be essaying the role of a theatre director Agastya Rao. He will fall in love with a much younger girl named Rumi (Sonia). Agastya, who is nursing a broken heart, will eventually fall in love with her.

Sidharth in a lean look

Sidharth Shukla has lost a lot of weight for the role and is working on a lean frame. Recently his look from the show went viral on social media. The actor was seen sporting a tattoo and was seen in a title neck white tee and denim.

Several fan clubs have shared pictures of Sidharth Shukla from the sets of Broken But Beautiful.

Let's take a look at the pictures below:

The shoot has officially begun. A working birthday for our champ just like he wanted @sidharth_shukla ???#SidharthShukla #SidsEndeavours pic.twitter.com/M3VMvqrJry — Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) December 11, 2020

When did Sidharth commence shoot for Broken But Beautiful?

Sidharth Shukla began work on the show a day before his birthday. Producer Sarita Tanwar announced the name of the character on the occasion of Sid's birthday, December 12, 2020.

The teaser launch

Earlier this month, Sidharth Shukla broke the internet when he shared the teaser of BB3 on his social media. The actor wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning, and this one is close to all our. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begin soon."

Who is Sidharth Shukla's co-actor Sonia Rathee?

Sidharth is paired with Sonia Rathee. She is the sister of actor Ankur Rathee who has been part of several web shows.

When is Sidharth Shukla's debut web show Broken But Beautiful releasing?

Reportedly, Broken But Beautiful season 3 will stream from the second half of 2021.