Ever since content queen Ekta Kapoor announced on social media that the third season of the romantic show wouldn't be featuring the on-screen couple Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, there was a lot of buzz and speculations regarding the new cast of the show.

And now after the success of the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful, the makers have finally revealed the adorable Jodi. She will be paired opposite each other in this mushy romantic love saga.

The Jodi who is all set to win the hearts of the audience this time is none other than Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

Ekta Kapoor shared the announcement teaser on her social media platforms.

Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser, which shows Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee singing Yeh Kya Hua. She captioned it as, "Broken But Beautiful season 3. This is for the happy pill!!! Every end leads to a new beginning, and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story. #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begins soon (sic)."

Sidharth Shukla couldn't contain his excitement over bagging the lead role in the popular franchise.

Sidharth said:

I am thrilled to announce my association with season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I'm looking forward to this one.

Sidharth also shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon! (sic)."

Seeing this wonderful piece of news fans couldn't hold onto their excitement.

Alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill commented and liked beau Sidharth Shukla of Broken But Beautiful 3