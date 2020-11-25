After making us fall in love in their first music video Bhula Dunga, loveable Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back again in another music video titled 'Shona Shona'.
SidNaaz's vibrant and electrifying chemistry makes our heart go ummmm
Crooned by siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar 'Shona Shona' is a fun and peppy song. The song is picturised in Punjab, and the vibrant and colourful club number is making us jump on the dance floor. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the perfect choices for the song.
What wowed us is the way Sidharth is trying to woo his Shona Shehnaaz with his antics. It's so cute to see these adorable moments between the two.
Well, the lyrics are catchy and there is a mention of Lady Gaga in the song.
Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared the song on their Instagram handle.
Check out the song below:
This is how Tweeple reacted to the song:
#ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz My dadi loved this song ❤️? And gives lots of blessings to whole #ShonaShona team❤️❤️ @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill she said dono bache bhaut pyaare lg rhe hai ❤️❤️— Pooja_sidheart❤️ (@Lovee_Sidharth) November 25, 2020
~
@nehakakar @TonyKakkar @AnshulGarg80 pic.twitter.com/DHo06IFjEs
SidNaazians Never Needs credit..Our love for @sidharth_shukla nd @ishehnaaz_gill is Selfless, Nd they too know it❤️— SHONI Kullu Ki Manali (@Pankha_Army) November 25, 2020
Cake ur Card par likh dene se sacchai nhi badlegi nd we all know #SidNaaz knows everything ❤️
Keep streaming guys?❤️#ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz
Raab ne bana di SidNaaz— Faiyaz// Shona Meri Shona Shona Ho Ho (@FaiyazHasan96) November 25, 2020
To the moon and back ?
Lava type ? chemistry@OfficialSidNaaz #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/EyCcicLB2Q
Near, far, wherever you are— Oscine ♡︎✰Shona Shona✰♡︎ (@Kuch_Na_Kahoo) November 25, 2020
I believe that the heart does go on...❤️@sidharth_shukla@ishehnaaz_gill#ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/8YvGrNan4M
???????? ???? ???? ??????? ??? ??? ?✨— ??????? (@chaljhuttii) November 25, 2020
.
.#ShehnaazGill #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/p0FSy0x4w4
Ommmmmgggggggg— Gyani Baba ???????????? (@gyani__babaa) November 25, 2020
Ye ladki kitna tallented he yaarrrrrrrrr@ishehnaaz_gill bebbbuuuuuu i love you ?????????????????????????????????????????#ShonaShona #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/iFflIrC6fM
Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh shared the song on social media and tweeted, "Awesome song @sidharth_shukla enjoyed #ShonaShona well done to the entire team it's a HIT ! T
Check out his Tweet below:
Thanks bhai ?— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 25, 2020
Needless to say, SidNaaz's crackling chemistry is definitely fading our mid-week blues away! What say, folks!