After making us fall in love in their first music video Bhula Dunga, loveable Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back again in another music video titled 'Shona Shona'.

SidNaaz's vibrant and electrifying chemistry makes our heart go ummmm

Crooned by siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar 'Shona Shona' is a fun and peppy song. The song is picturised in Punjab, and the vibrant and colourful club number is making us jump on the dance floor. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the perfect choices for the song.

What wowed us is the way Sidharth is trying to woo his Shona Shehnaaz with his antics. It's so cute to see these adorable moments between the two.

Well, the lyrics are catchy and there is a mention of Lady Gaga in the song.

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared the song on their Instagram handle.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh shared the song on social media and tweeted, "Awesome song @sidharth_shukla enjoyed #ShonaShona well done to the entire team it's a HIT ! T

Needless to say, SidNaaz's crackling chemistry is definitely fading our mid-week blues away! What say, folks!