Bigg Boss 13 is touted to be one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss so far. Not only was the season a big hit but also gave us one of the most loved couples Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Monikered as SidNaaz this Jodi is loved by fans. After the success of BB, the couple was seen in Darshan Raval's single "Bhula Dunga", and now the loveable pair are teaming up once again for a romantic track titled "Shona Shona".

The first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming music video Shona Shona has been unveiled.

Going by the first look of the poster, love birds Sid and Shehnaaz are seen in lost in each other's eyes. Needless to say, its a sight to behold. The couple looks truly, madly deeply in love with each other.

Sidharth made the official announcement on his Instagram account. The song is crooned by siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Directed by Agam and Azeem Mann, "Shona Shona" will drop on November 25.

Fans wasted no time in trending Sidharth and Shehnaaz's #ShonaShonaOn25thNov on Twitter.

Netizens can't stop gushing about SidNaaz's chemistry in the first poster.

Their fans were excited about the new song and seeing the two together again. "You both look amazing," wrote one. "I am super duper excited for the release #shonashona," wrote another fan. "Ammaaaaaaa this is so freaking hotttttt," read another comment.

Sidharth recreated SRK pose in the mustard fields of Punjab.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth recently visited Chandigarh to shoot a music video. While they were in Punjab, Sidharth took to social media to share a picture and a video of himself, posing like Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in the mustard fields.

Sidharth was in Bigg Boss 14

For the unversed, Sidharth was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a 'Toofani Senior' for a few episodes.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been making waves on the internet with her eye-popping Instagram uploads. The artiste was last seen alongside Arjun Kanungo in the romantic music video "Waada Hai".