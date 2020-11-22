The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan rings 30th birthday today. Known for his chocolate-boy image, the actor has a huge fan following nationwide. It seems the actor is in a bid to change his on-screen image and is opting for serious roles.

In an all-new avatar, Kartik shines.

The actor changed his hairstyle and grew his hair long. Last month, Kartik walked the virtual runway for designer Manish Malhotra at the first digital Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in long tresses and garnered loads of love for his hairdo.

Not only were fans in love with his all-new look, but Kartik also couldn't stop gushing over his look and shared the pictures of the same, on his social media handles to show off his long hair and beard look. He even shared a question on the post stating if he should make a film with his new regal look. He wrote, "Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na? ( Should I shoot a movie in this look?)"

And now it looks like his dream has come true. On his birthday today, the Luka Chuppi actor took to his social media account and shared a Dhamakedar news with his fans.

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Ram Madhvani and Ronnie Screwvala for his next, titled: Dhamaka.

Kartik shared the first motion poster of the film on Instagram with a caption that read, "Aaj mera Birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye."

Here's everything we know so far about Kartik's Dhamakedar new film:

The plot

The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani).

The film's first look gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. The film is based on a terror attack in Mumbai.

Kartik plays a TV journalist

Kartik plays a fearless TV journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

An elated Kartik in a statement said :

This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait to transport myself to Ram sir's world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey.

Release date

The film is slated to hit the theatres next year (2021).

Kartik's upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He has now announced three big films—namely, Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, Colin D'Cunha will be seen directing Aaryan's film, Dostana 2. Rohit Dhawan will helm Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake. And now he has Dhamaka as well in his kitty!

Needless to say, Kartik is undoubtedly the reigning star of Bollywood.