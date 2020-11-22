The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan turns 30 today. Nobody ever imagined that a 19-year-old boy from Gwalior would become successful overnight after the success of a monologue from his debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). It has been over nine years since the film released, but whenever Kartik is asked to deliver the catchy monologue in public, he still does it with the same panache.

From being a successful actor to netizens' favourite youngest celebrity, with sheer hard work and perseverance, the actor has garnered name, fame, friends and fans. And yet the actor proudly calls himself the 'Punchnama Baby'.

From flashing his infectious smile to being the cutest crush of the nation, let's take a look at Kartik Aaryan's inspiring journey that makes him a reigning youth icon of Bollywood.

Early life and career

Kartik Aaryan was born Kartik Tiwari in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to a doctor couple. His father is a pediatrician and his mother a gynaecologist. He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College of Engineering. Kartik parents always wanted that he should become a doctor as they both are doctors.

Kartik is a graduate in Biotechnology. He has taken his exam while he was shooting a sequel for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. While he was giving the exam, students started clicking selfies with him.

First serious relationship

When Kartik shifted to Mumbai, he was in a serious relationship. But, it's really sad that his girlfriend dumped him because he chose acting as his career.

He loves sports and PlayStation

Kartik loves sports, and his beard look. Kartik Aryan loves to write. He is a Table tennis player and has a huge PlayStation lover. He was so fond of playing it that he used to bunk his classes to play PS games with his friends.

Struggling days

While Kartik was struggling, he used to live with 12 people in a 2-bedroom hall, kitchen flat. Since Kartik is good at cooking, he often used to cook food for his roommates. He is also a foodie.

The first big break in Bollywood

We all love his famous monologue from the Movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik made a record of shooting the lengthiest monologue in the history of film industry up to that point in time. After that in the second part of the same movie he again did a monologue with was 12 min and 12 pages shot and it took him six days to complete it.

Watch his epic monologues below:

Back to back hits

The 2018 film emerged a blockbuster, and eventually, Kartik found a place for himself in the A-list of new generation stars. After which, he followed it up with 'Luka Chuppi' opposite Kriti Sanon. The 2019 film earned him a whole lot of appreciation, and in the same year, we saw him in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

In 2020, he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Kartik's gift to himself

While the actor is known for his humble lifestyle, he is quite into luxury cars. It was in January this year that he had bought his mom a convertible Mini Cooper.

Laughter is the best medicine

Kartik never fails to entertain his fans and masses with his funny and witty one-liners. The actor is known for his lit caption and funny posts.

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet ??@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

Check these out:

As the birthday boy is entering his 30's, let's take a look at some of his grooviest track that has uplifted our mood.

Team International Business Times, India, wishes Kartik Aaryan a very Happy and joyous Birthday!