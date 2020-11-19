Over the years, actor Sushmita Sen has won hearts with her striking personality, grace, infectious smile, fashion statement and style. The actor is not just a beauty pageant winner but an epitome of strength and grace who continues to inspire women around the world.

From being a Miss Universe, dabbling in films, to being a mother of two beautiful daughters, Sushmita has done it all. A champion for various causes, the former Miss Universe has time and again proved that she is a woman of substance.

On the occasion of her 45th birthday, let's take a look at some of her graceful pictures that are pure gold, songs that we still groove to and some awe-inspiring facts about the diva.

Early life and career

Sushmita Sen was born on November 19, 1975, in Hyderabad. Her father Shubeer Sen is a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander and her mother Subhra Sen is a jewellery designer. She has two siblings. Her family later moved to Delhi where Sushmita completed her further studies.

She went to a Hindi medium school.

Yes, you heard that right! A Hindi medium student, she learnt English when she was 16, and managed to impress everyone by winning the Miss Universe title in 1994 at 18 years of age.

Later, Sushmita represented India in the Miss Universe in Manila. In 1994, Sushmita created history by winning the Miss Universe title as none of the beauty queens from India had ever won the crown.

In an old interview, Sushmita had once revealed how she got her Miss India gown made by a local tailor from Delhi coming from a middle-class family, and they could not afford designer outfits for the finale.

Bollywood career

Sushmita made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with 'Dastak'. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Biwi No 1 (1999). In 2015, she starred in the Bengali film 'Nirbaak', her project in the language. 'Nirbaak' marks her last film on the big screen.

Personal life

Sushmita Sen is a proud mother of two beautiful daughters Renee and Alisah. And is currently in a relationship with model Rohan Shawl.

All for a cause

A philanthropist at heart, she has fought for the development of the girl child and the education of girls for years. She also heads the foundation I AM, which contributes to a children's welfare.

Comeback

The actor made a striking comeback after a decade with Aarya in March 2020. The show is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Why she doesn't follow anyone on Instagram

Sushmita Sen's follower count is 5 million on Instagram, but she follows only Rohan Shawl her soulmate as she heard calling him often. Sushmita's bio reads, 'Sushmita Sen I AM'.

If you ever wondered why she doesn't follow anyone, here's her clarification - "I don't follow anybody on Instagram because that's not what I got on it for. I got on and stayed true to it, and I will tell you my life with as much honesty as I have lived (sic).

Let's go on a nostalgic trip

Songs that every 90's kids still resonate with and groove on to!

Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na

Chunnari Chunnari from the film Biwi No 1

Mehboob Mere from the film Fiza.

Pictures of Sushmita Sen that are timeless

Sushmita is a fitness enthusiast!

