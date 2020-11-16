We can't keep calm as it's Aditya Roy Kapur turns 35 today. The young actor started his career as a VJ and wowed everyone with his impeccable performance as an intense lover boy in Aashiqui 2.

Known for his expressive eyes and an infectious smile, Aditya has a huge fan following. He can make anyone go weak on their knees with his suave look and personality. The actor often flaunts his chiselled physique by sharing pictures on social media, thereby sending the fans into a frenzy.

Bollywood sensation Aditya Roy Kapur turns a year older and let's take a look at some of the fascinating facts we bet you didn't know!

Early life: School and college

Aditya Roy Kapur was born into a rich family in Mumbai to a Punjabi father and Jewish mother. Aditya Roy Kapur's mother Salome Roy Kapur nee Aaron was a former model, Miss India contestant in 1972 and also acted in a film, Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965). Aditya attended G. D. Somani Memorial School in Mumbai along with his siblings and the same school, and his mom used to direct school plays. After his schooling, Aditya Roy Kapur went to St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

He wanted to play cricket professionally for a while.

Aditya loves sports and wanted to be a cricketer.

How he began his acting career

He started as a VJ on Channel V and got famous for his gigs. He then bagged a small role in his debut movie London Dream in 2009. His major break was the romantic drama Aashiqui 2. The film was among the top grosser of 2013 and Aditya struck a chord with the audience with his portrayal of a lover boy. After the initial success, the actor was seen in many other movies that did not work at the box office. One of these movies was Katrina Kaif starrer Fitoor, which grabbed the attention. He had transformed himself and had an incredible physique in the film. His latest movie Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu.

Aditya's chiselled body is drool-worthy, but do you know he loves eating street food!

Aditya's siblings

Aditya's second elder brother Kunal Roy Kapur is an actor who has acted in movies like Delhi Belly (2011) and Nautanki Saala (2013). His brother Siddharth Roy Kapur is the CEO of UTV Motion Pictures.

Aditya Roy Kapur is inspired by sister-in-law Vidya Balan

Speaking about the same Aditya was quoted saying,

She is a very good actress and a good human being. She has achieved success but her attitude is the same... she is so grounded. She is not affected by it (success) at all I like that very much about her. It is good to imbibe that from her.

Let's take a look at who's who wished Aditya on his birthday!

Katrina Kaif wishes her Fitoor co-actor.

Aditya's big birthday gift!

Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan has announced a new film with Aditya Roy Kapur on the actor's birthday. Aditya will play the lead role in the action thriller, co-produced by Ahmed, who previously helmed Baaghi 3Debutant Kapil Verma will direct the film.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Aditya Roy Kapur says:

Last year, I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey.

The action-packed entertainer will go on floors in December this year. The movie is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021.

Wishing the cutest, hottest, fittest star of Bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur a very Happy Birthday!