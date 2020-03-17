Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are no more man and wife. The ex-couple got divorced in the year 2017. It's still hard to believe that once madly in love couple got separated after 17 years of marriage. Malaika and Arbaaz first met each other during an ad shoot and life for the two changed completely.

Recently we came across an old video of Arbaaz and Malaika shooting for a music video, 'Rangilo Maaro Dholna' a popular dance number from the time. In the video, Malaika plays Arbaaz's on-screen wife whereas Arbaaz is an army official.

The song is based on the Rajasthani backdrop where it shows Arbaaz returning from the battle after achieving victory and his wife Malaika eagerly waits for his arrival. This is the time when the two weren't married in real but there was surely some chemistry developing between the two.

The video also shows Malaika blushing on asked about her experience working with Arbaaz, she had everything good to say about her ex-husband back in time. From calling him a thorough professional to have a wonderful experience working with him.

Malaika and Arbaaz now DIVORCED

Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 17 years. Following their separation, the actress moved out of the Khan house with their son Arhaan.

Rumours about the cause of their separation ranged from the involvement of a third person in the couple's lives to speculations that Arbaaz wasn't financially stable enough to support his wife and son. However, the couple refused the reports in their statement.

"We have maintained a dignified silence till now but it is causing us too much confusion and is disturbing for our families," they said. "To put all of the speculation to rest, we are giving out this statement. People claiming to be our friends and sources have been speaking on our behalf giving out wrong, malicious information."

"They have maligned us for long and we have kept quiet and not said a word as it's a personal matter between us. We have got a child and our families are involved, but just because we have not said anything till now, it doesn't give anybody the license to speculate on any rubbish about us."

Malaika in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika and Arjun made it official on Arjun's 34th birthday. The couple went on to make things official via their social media account. They are often spotted hanging out together at parties and events together. It is reported that probably Arjun was the reason for Arbaaz and Malaika's split.