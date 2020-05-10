Bollywood actors go down to any level for making their on-screen performance the best they could make. They many times even risk their health to give their best and make their roles look authentic. We have heard many such incidents that had happened with our Bollywood stars where they have risked their lives just to give that perfect shot.

Amitabh Bachchan could have almost died on the sets of 'Coolie no. 1' since he got brutally injured while shooting. Not only Amitabh but many celebs have had such devastating experiences like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and many more.

Something similar happened with the late actress Sridevi when the actress risked her eyesight while playing one of the most iconic characters of a Naagin in the 1986 film ' Nagina'.

How Sridevi nearly lost her eyesight in 'Nagina'

Actually, according to a leading news tabloid, it so happened that while shooting for the Naagin's role in Nagina, Sridevi had to frequently change her contact lenses, which became quite a problematic situation for her eyes.

Since it was the first time Sridevi experimented with contact lenses, Saroj Khan appreciating the actress's willpower once revealed that the lenses would often turn her eyes blood red and yet she would keep filming without complaint.

"I gave her a lot of knee movements as that is how a snake raises itself upon the ground. There are moments in the song that she has performed almost like a blind person because the lenses were causing problems, and yet her expressions are beyond perfect," revealed Saroj Khan.

Doctors had advised Sridevi against using lenses

As per the reports, the veteran actress was cautioned by the doctor not to use lenses as it would deteriorate her condition even further she would anyhow put on the lenses and shoot for hours. She was spotted on the film sets using eye drops frequently.

Nagina was a cult classic movie and in fact, was one of the best films Indian Cinema ever witnessed. Sridevi just nailed her Naagin's character which was quite challenging for her and one could say one of the iconic roles of the 'Hawa Hawaii Girl'.

Nagina is also popular for its classic song 'Main Teri Dushman', which is also considered one of Sridevi's most iconic dance numbers. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, Nagina featured Rishi Kapoor, Komal Mahuvakar, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.