At a time when the Hindi film industry was brimming with nepotism, Preity Zinta was one of the stars who attained stardom without a godfather in the industry. Over the years with films such as Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste, Dil Se, Kal Ho Na Ho she became a superstar by her own accord. Even in her personal interviews, she had proved that she is a beauty with brain.

In one such interview, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Preity Zinta shared the time when choreographer Saroj Khan yelled at her, misbehaved with her on the sets of the film Kya Kehna when she was unable to lip-sync. But instead of turning the set into another quarrel zone, she chose to improve herself instead of letting her spirits down.

'Kahan see le aye ho is ladki ko'

It's never a good feeling when someone gets humiliated in public, and for someone who comes in the film industry without the support of a godfather, it is a more difficult job. But she decided to keep her focus on the brighter side.

"I think the burning passion came when I started getting screamed at on sets. I remember when my first film Kya Kehna, where Saroj ji you know, she was like kahan see le aye ho is ladki ko, (who hired this girl, where is she from?), she doesn't know how to dance, she doesn't know how to lip-sync, what is she doing here? what is this creature you have put in front of me? I felt extremely stupid and silly, lip-syncing, I would start giggling. Then it felt like, you know you can't talk like this, I am a human being, and I must work it here, and I tried to push myself," said Preity Zinta.

The actress made her comeback film in 2018 with her film Bhaiyyaji Superhit. She is quite active on social media and often shares her fitness routines.