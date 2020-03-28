Bollywood stars have a lot of fans who treat them no less than how they would treat god. With that said, many young celebs consider some of the veteran actors as their idols. The likes of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani have been very vocal in their praise for Kareena Kapoor Khan to whom they often look up to. However, do you know which actress does Bebo consider her idol? Read on.

Both the Kapoor sister's, Kareena and Karisma have a huge fan following and people look up to them, but both them are die-hard fans of late Bollywood actress Sridevi. In one of Kareena's older video, she once mentioned that she is a crazy fan of Sridevi and being inspired by her dance moves and acting skills only then she decided that she wants to become an actress just like her.

Kareena Kapoor said she dances better than Sridevi

When she was asked about her favourite actress, Bebo said, "Oh, I simply love Sridevi. And so does Lolo. She's superb. She's superb. I love the way she dances and sings. I can do it almost the same. Everyone says that I dance even better than her."

Kareena had also revealed that she has watched Sridevi's movies like Mr.India more than 35 times "You know I've seen Mr India and Ram Avtaar five times each. Even Kareena's mom, Babita added, "Oh, Sridevi is a family favourite. Both my kids are crazy about her. I think she's great too. They never miss any of her films."

Kareena has always been a vocal fan of Sridevi and even did a decent tribute to Sridevi once at the Balaji Awards show. She agreed to perform to a medley of Sridevi's hit songs because the soap queen Ekta Kapoor requested her to do so.

Normally, Kareena doesn't pay tributes to other actors but has only agreed to do one tribute so far to her own sister, Karisma Kapoor. However, she couldn't resist performing because of course, it was her idol Sridevi to whom she had to give tribute to.

"Sridevi will be present there. Kareena will perform to songs like Morni bagamaa bole, Mere haatho mein nau nau chudiyaan hain and Hawa Hawai among many others. She has handpicked and selected the songs herself," said Ekta Kapoor in an older interview.

The influence Sridevi had to Kareena in her own words. Gone not forgotten. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/CyaAUJoxPB — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) February 25, 2018

Talking about the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Good Newwz' starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanj and Kiara Advani. She will be next feature in Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old actress has will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.