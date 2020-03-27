Kareena Kapoor might have given many women inspiration with her transformation into size zero, but back home, hubby Saif Ali Khan wasn't a fan of this. Bebo had lost every bit of fat from her body for Tashan and looked hotter than ever in the film. Though the film tanked at the box-office, Kapoor's skinny version made quite some buzz.

While Saif himself has an enviable body, he revealed that he likes his woman to have curves at the right places. Elaborating on it, during her pregnancy, Kareena had said, "I think he was very excited. I think the best compliment is that every day when he sees me, he's like, 'I love you more when you're pregnant. And I think you should just continuously be pregnant' and I was like, 'Oh God, no!'."

Adding more to it, Bebo said, "My husband always tells me, 'I don't like size zero', he likes the more curvy, rounded kind of women, the typical Indian, Kamasutra-ish kind of woman."

Talking about shooting for Tashan, Kareena had said, ...I was shooting for a film called Tashan which was a YRF film and I was giving Jab We Met a kind of treatment that listen, I am working with Yash Raj Films. I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight. I am going to wear a bikini and I am going to kill it. That was my vibe on the set of Jab We Met (sic)

Saif's revelation about Kareena at home

Saif had revealed on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan that at home and especially at night, Kareena's look is nothing like that of what it is onscreen. He had said that Kareena ties her hair into a ponytail and wears a plain t-shirt with loose, striped pyjamas. He also added that despite this look, she could give actresses a run for their money.