Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Pooja, (popularly called Pooh), isn't someone you can easily forget. With her flamboyant choices of clothes, her over the top attitude about boys, fashion, fat-free food, and her obsession for 'good looks, good looks and good looks', she became a character who has been etched in our memories, for the right or wrong reasons.

During an interaction with Anupama Chopra, when the film critic made her revisit an iconic scene from the film, the actress had a lot to spill. In one of the sequences where Pooh rates the men in her college based on 'good looks, good looks and good looks,' Kareena Kapoor Khan found it hard to revisit her younger self.

'I don't even know if I could be Pooh again'

"UUUHHHH! I can't even look at myself. I don't know that time was really different, I don't know I was like 20, this was shot in 2000, 2001, I think that person was very different. That entire being..I don't even know if I could be Pooh again. But I have to say it is truly iconic. I don't think you have truly seen a mainstream actor do this kind of dialogue. I think everyone is still watching this film, this character and still talking like her," she laughed and told Anupama Chopra in the interview.

When she was asked about her inspiration for the character, the Angrezi Medium actress confessed that she had followed director Karan Johar's instruction. "Karan was acting the same. Karan was acting every beat out. Somewhere this character's energy is like Karan. He is flamboyant, lovable, all heart. I think he knew this character the best. Somewhere I was following him. I have followed the director to that extent. That is the only director who is shown me that," said Kareena Kapoor.

While Pooh remained one of the iconic, role defining characters for Kareena Kapoor Khan as an actress, there also bears separate baggage about it. "Comedy I feel has started getting its due. Once the film released and everyone started watching the film, it just became a cult figure and she still is.. I can't walk the streets of London without people calling me Pooh. And now I'm walking with my son, and I don't want my son to be like, oh my god, what is this, why are they calling you Pooh," Kareena added.