Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, celebs have gone into self-isolation but have continued to update their fans with their daily activities at home.

Recently, Kareena's girl gang that includes her sister Karisma Kapoor along with besties Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora shared a picture where these B-town beauties were seen taking a nap in their free time at home.

But, their picture invited trollers who badly trolled the picture, some said, Make-up ke saath kon sota hain? (Who sleeps with make-up on?) other user commented, Sab Makeup laga ke sote hain (Everyone sleeps with makeup on)

Not only this but Arjun Kapoor also took a chance to tease his ladylove on social media, Malaika posted the picture with a caption that read, "Friends that nap together, stay together", to which Arjun wrote, But you are smiling in your nap also waah. Responding to the same Malla wrote, But you know I smile in my sleep (winks)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have given us major relationship goals. The couple is going strong in their relationship and that's very much visible with their unending PDA on social media even during the home quarantine.

Talking about the picture, all the four ladies have posted this on their microblogging page with the same caption as Malaika. Kareena who recently made her Instagram debut has been posting pictures of her cute little munchkin Taimur along with hubby Saif.