Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never fail to give couple goals. Even during these trying times, the lovebirds are making most of it and how. And when it comes to leg pulling, there can be no better than Arjun, especially, when it is his girlfriend Malaika. And yet again, Arjun showed us how to keep the spark going when you are in a relationship.

As the entire nation has gone in quarantine in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, Malaika has been spending quality time with her girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. She recently posted a collage picture wherein Malaika along with her besties were seen taking a nap together.

"Friends that nap together, stay forever," Malaika wrote on her Instagram. Arjun seized this opportunity to troll Malaika publicly and wrote, "But you're smiling in your nap also waah." And even Malaika never backs down when it comes giving it back to the love of her life with her cheeky response, in fact, quite a romantic one which reads, "But you know I smile in my sleep."

Malaika and Arjun's social media banter has always been the talk of the town and there can't be any better entertainment for their fans than looking at their conversation during self-isolation.

During Janta curfew at 5 pm, Malaika and Arjun were spotted together at their balcony clapping in appreciation for those who have been working day and night trying to curb the virus.

Malaika had earlier shared on Instagram how she had been living the best time of her life by spending time with her son Arhaan and loved ones.

"It's hard to believe that a little more than a week back, I barely had time to sit down on my couch, drink a cup of tea, or just take care of myself properly. These few weeks of self isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more 'life' And I'm sure I'm not the only one, I'm sure you've never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?" Malaika had written on her Instagram.