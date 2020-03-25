Malaika Arora's younger sister, Amrita Arora has been in news more for her link-ups and controversies than for her professional work. The diva, who is enjoying a blissful married life and is every bit of a diva that she was back then, had spilled the beans on her relationship on Koffee with Karan.

Amrita - Upen Patel's break-up

Soon after breaking up with Ameesha Patel's brother, Ashmit Patel, Amrita was in news for dating Upen Patel. On being prodded by Karan Johar, Arora revealed the reason of break-up saying, "I always intend my relationships to last. And genuinely, on the way, somehow things don't work out."

Since Malaika and Arbaaz were also seen with Upen several times, Malaika said, "I always thought that he was a nice guy and give it a shot and see where it goes." Pondering further Amrita then said, "Well, it's not me. It's just that things don't work out and I am the kind of person always wants to compromise or get stuck in a situation where I am like 'it's not working out but what would people think'. If I am not happy then it's time to move on. Well, I think, both of us dumped each-other."

Amrita - Ashmita Patel's break-up

Prior to this, Amrita had revealed what made her break-up with boyfriend Ashmit Patel. She had said, "In my defence, I always get into a relationship thinking it's going to work but somewhere along the way it's my way or the highway! That's when I show them the door."

After Upen Patel, Amrita was in news for dating Pakistani-origin Australian cricketer – Usman Afzal. The cricketer was known for having played from the England team in 2001."I'm certain this is the man for me. We'll make it legal whenever it's the right time for both of us," the actress had said.

Talking about being in touch with his girlfriends, Ashmit had once told DNA, "Certainly. I am friends with all my ex-girlfriends and I am proud of the fact. It's a sign of maturity. You may not be able to be a friend soon after your break up, but after a while you have to think with your head and not heart."